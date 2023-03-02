Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Stevanato Group Stock Performance
Shares of STVN traded up €1.38 ($1.47) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €23.71 ($25.22). 400,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,677. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 1-year high of €24.47 ($26.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.81.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
