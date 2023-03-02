Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of STVN traded up €1.38 ($1.47) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €23.71 ($25.22). 400,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,677. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 1-year high of €24.47 ($26.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

