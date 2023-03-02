Stephens Boosts ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target to $31.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stephens from $27.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.
ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $25.80 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.10.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
