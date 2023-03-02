Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. Sells 155 Shares of Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $16,284.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,971,014.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stepan Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Stepan stock opened at $103.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $116.72.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stepan had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Stepan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 175,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Stepan by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
