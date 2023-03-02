Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. Sells 155 Shares of Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $16,284.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,971,014.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stepan Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $103.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $116.72.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stepan had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Stepan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 175,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Stepan by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

About Stepan

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.