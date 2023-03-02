Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.0869 on Major Exchanges

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0869 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and $48.59 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,443 coins and its circulating supply is 26,426,212,722 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network designed to facilitate the transfer of money and other assets between people and institutions. It was created by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim in 2014 and is overseen by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Stellar can support a wide range of use cases, including remittances, micropayments, mobile money, and mobile banking, and is an attractive option for those looking to transfer funds across borders quickly and efficiently. The network’s native cryptocurrency, the lumen (XLM), serves as a digital asset for denominating network requirements, and is required to meet minimum balance requirements and pay transaction fees. In addition, it can act as a medium of exchange between otherwise illiquid assets, making it easier to move money between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

