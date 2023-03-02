Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0291

Status (SNT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Status has a market cap of $115.07 million and $5.60 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00041333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031329 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00220330 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,456.31 or 0.99986635 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,952,136,913 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,952,136,913.1495233 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02921675 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $5,048,912.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.