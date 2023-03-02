Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Starpharma Price Performance
SPHRY remained flat at $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Starpharma has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $7.66.
Starpharma Company Profile
