Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 800 to GBX 1,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Standard Chartered traded as high as GBX 798.10 ($9.63) and last traded at GBX 794.20 ($9.58), with a volume of 1468639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 787.60 ($9.50).

STAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.05) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.05) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 851 ($10.27).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 701.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 623.38. The company has a market cap of £22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,128.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,142.86%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

