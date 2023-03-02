Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STGW. Stephens began coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Stagwell in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Stagwell stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.58. 3,156,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,785. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stagwell by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stagwell by 66.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 23,256 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 12.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

