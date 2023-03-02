St. James’s Place plc (STJ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 37.19 on May 31st

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.19 ($0.45) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

St. James’s Place Stock Down 1.3 %

STJ stock opened at GBX 1,264 ($15.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,714.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,205.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,138.79. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 904.60 ($10.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,520 ($18.34).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.69) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.26) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,340 ($16.17) to GBX 1,460 ($17.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,153 ($13.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,427.25 ($17.22).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

