St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Short Interest Update

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

St Barbara Stock Performance

Shares of St Barbara stock remained flat at $1.78 during trading on Thursday. St Barbara has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

