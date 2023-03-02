SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Update

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the January 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.8 days.

SSPPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($3.98) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 350 ($4.22) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Shares of SSPPF stock remained flat at $3.07 on Thursday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

