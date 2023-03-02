SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSEZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,486 ($17.93) to GBX 1,664 ($20.08) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,988.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 97,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,211. SSE has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

