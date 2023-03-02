SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SSAAF remained flat at $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.
About SSAB AB (publ)
