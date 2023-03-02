SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SSAAF remained flat at $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

