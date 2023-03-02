SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
SPX Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE SPXC opened at $71.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,193,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPX Technologies Company Profile
SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
