Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Up to $30.80

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.80, but opened at $33.95. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 559,929 shares.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

