Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Position Boosted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 1,007.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,165 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.21% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 844.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.77. 181,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,587. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $93.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

SPB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

