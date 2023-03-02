SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $32.19. Approximately 162,286 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 145,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

