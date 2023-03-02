SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,689,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,690,000 after purchasing an additional 233,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 125,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after buying an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

RWR opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $122.07.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.