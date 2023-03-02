Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.
Southwest Gas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.74. 963,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.28. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $95.62.
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
