Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Sells $114,165.00 in Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Southern Copper Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE SCCO opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.67. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.