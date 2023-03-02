Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on March 31st

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.
Source Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.
Source Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $42.50.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
