Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on March 31st

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Source Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.

Source Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Source Capital

Source Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

