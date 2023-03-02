Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHON traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.92. 1,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.