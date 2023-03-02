Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2586 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.
Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
