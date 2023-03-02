Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2586 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Featured Stories

