SOMESING Price Hits $0.0213 (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $58.57 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.00421214 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.09 or 0.28471273 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,750,960,090 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

