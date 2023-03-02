SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.
SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.65.
Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $327.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26.
In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
