SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.65.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $327.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

