Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Short Interest Up 220.0% in February

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY remained flat at $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

