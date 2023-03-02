Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Short Interest Up 220.0% in February

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY remained flat at $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21.
Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Software Aktiengesellschaft (STWRY)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.