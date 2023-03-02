Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $154.50 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $268.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

