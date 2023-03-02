Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,307.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,480 ($17.86) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,995,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,375,000 after acquiring an additional 881,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 711,672 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 615,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,334,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

SNN stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Further Reading

