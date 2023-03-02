SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Update

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SLM Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLMBP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.73. 4,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,303. SLM has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $67.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.85.

SLM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.6091 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

