Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

SWKS stock opened at $109.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.