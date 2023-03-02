Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) PT Raised to $23.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

SKWD stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

