Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Skyline Champion worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 141.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $5,287,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,217.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,631 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.85. 108,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,647. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.