Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,436,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 4,246,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54,365.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVKEF remained flat at $12.81 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 828. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.82. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SVKEF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 102 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

