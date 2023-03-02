Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 838,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,490,467 shares.The stock last traded at $28.06 and had previously closed at $26.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair cut Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $111,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $192,175 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

