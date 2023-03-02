Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 256,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 829,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sirios Resources Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 10.81.

Sirios Resources Company Profile

Sirios Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three blocks of non-contiguous claims comprising 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec.

