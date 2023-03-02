Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Up 705.7% in February

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a growth of 705.7% from the January 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 72.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sintx Technologies Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ SINT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. Sintx Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Sintx Technologies worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Sintx Technologies to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

(Get Rating)

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.