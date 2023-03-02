Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading Down 0.9%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. 2,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

