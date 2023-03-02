Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Gap Down to $112.61

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $112.61, but opened at $106.48. Signature Bank shares last traded at $106.61, with a volume of 461,399 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.64.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Signature Bank by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Stories

