Siacoin Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $237.30 million and $7.43 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,525.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00413476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.20 or 0.00646958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00567244 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00175939 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,386,372,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

