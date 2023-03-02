Short Interest in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Increases By 47.1%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $24.98.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 285,714 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,467,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,270,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,467,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,270,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 1,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,101,791 shares of company stock worth $14,735,657. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

VERA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.