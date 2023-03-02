Short Interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Rises By 25.1%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 124,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Up 18.7 %
VBLT stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
Further Reading
