Short Interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Rises By 25.1%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 124,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics Stock Up 18.7 %

VBLT stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.