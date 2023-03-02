Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Expands By 63.0%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance
Shares of UURAF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 57,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,301. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. Ucore Rare Metals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.14.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
