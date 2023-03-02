Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Expands By 63.0%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance

Shares of UURAF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 57,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,301. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. Ucore Rare Metals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.14.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

