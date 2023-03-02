Short Interest in TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Declines By 55.3%

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSS Stock Performance

Shares of TSS stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. TSS has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.73.

About TSS

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment consists of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

