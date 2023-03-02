Short Interest in TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Declines By 55.3%

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TSS Stock Performance
Shares of TSS stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. TSS has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.73.
About TSS
