Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Decreases By 60.4%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the January 31st total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 771.0 days.
Tokuyama Stock Performance
TKYMF stock remained flat at $15.10 during trading on Wednesday. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.
Tokuyama Company Profile
