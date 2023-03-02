Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Decreases By 60.4%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the January 31st total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 771.0 days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

TKYMF stock remained flat at $15.10 during trading on Wednesday. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Tokuyama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.