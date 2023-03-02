Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Decreases By 68.8%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.70 to $14.60 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYCMY traded up C$0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.96. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of C$27.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.58.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

