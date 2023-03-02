Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Grows By 70.8%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Price Performance

Shares of TEZNY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,877. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEZNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($7.02) to €6.70 ($7.13) in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.55 ($8.03) to €7.45 ($7.93) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. The firm operates through the following segments: Regulated, Non-Regulated and International. The Regulated segment includes the development, operation and maintenance of the National Transmission Grid, in addition to dispatching and metering, and the activities involved in the construction of storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.