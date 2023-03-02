Short Interest in TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Rises By 195.0%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 195.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance

TAVHY stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. 516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

Get TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. alerts:

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

(Get Rating)

Read More

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following segments: Terminal Operations; Catering Operations; Duty Free Operations; Ground Handling and Bus Operations; and Other. The Terminal Operations segment maintains and manages terminal buildings, the car park and the general aviation terminal.

Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.