Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Declines By 47.8%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the January 31st total of 341,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 891.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQNXF remained flat at $45.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 89. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.48. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.