Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Declines By 47.8%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the January 31st total of 341,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 891.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Square Enix Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SQNXF remained flat at $45.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 89. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.48. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45.
About Square Enix
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
