Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Rises By 164.3%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300,000 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the January 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $826,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 687,465 shares of company stock worth $907,765. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Trading Down 5.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $5,463,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $3,461,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 319,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,703,736. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

