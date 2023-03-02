Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Declines By 80.0%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Société BIC Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS BICEY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.20. 451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093. Société BIC has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment include pens, pencils, markers, coloring, and correction products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

